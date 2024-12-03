Vernon Winter Carnival warning public of scam in their name

Photo: Facebook

Vernon Winter Carnival is warning residents of a scam running in its name throughout the city.

In a post to Facebook the group said someone is pretending to be a part of Vernon Winter Carnival and attempted to get money.

“It has been brought to our attention that there is someone approaching food trucks and vendors in our community claiming to be part of Vernon Winter Carnival and asking for you to fill out a google form and send $120/day to register as a vendor or food truck for all 10-days of Carnival,” reads the post.

Winter Carnival says that person is not involved with the carnival.

Any communication regarding vendors or food trucks will come from [email protected] and not a personal email address.

The group is telling people to not send any money to that person.

“They are NOT affiliated in ANY WAY with Vernon Winter Carnival,” reads the post.

It's not clear how many food trucks and vendors have been approached.