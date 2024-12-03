Frostival brought thousands to Downtown Vernon for new winter event

Photo: Gordon Cole

The inaugural Frostival from the Downtown Vernon Association was a huge success, says the DVA.

Peter Kaz with the DVA said thousands of people turned up between 4 and 8 p.m. to kick off the winter season at the downtown street festival.

“Every block (four blocks) had something for everyone,” said Kaz in an email. “There was also the Santa parade that everyone loved.”

The event had free music, vendors, holiday characters, oversized decor, photo op areas and festive activities. Many businesses and streets along 30th Avenue between 30th and 34th street were lit up for the occasion.

The new winter event comes five years after the final Downtown Light Up happened in 2019, and one year after the last 2900 Plaza summer event was cut short in August 2023 due to wildfires.

Frostival marks a continuation of the DVA offering innovative events to bring people to the downtown core.