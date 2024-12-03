Snowflakes fly over Vernon Jubilee Hospital in support of fundraising campaign

Photo: Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation

Vernonites and visitors may be wondering why the Vernon Snowflakes were out at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital this morning.

The flight crew performed a flyby over VJH at 11 a.m. in support of the VJH Foundation Light a Bulb campaign.

Steve Foord is normally the groups lead pilot, but another member led Tuesdays Fly By as Foord was in Kelowna – Foord says the group was happy to call attention to the VJHF.

“Today being giving Tuesday, that’s a good time to do it,” said Foord. “We're hoping that people who saw us flying over the hospital, do a couple passes there over the hospital, would think about finding out what that was all about and … making a donation to the foundation.”

Foord says seven members when up in the air and did two figure eights to call attention to the campaign.

The campaign is raising money to expand ultrasound access by getting new machines and increasing ultrasound rooms.

Donations are still being accepted online here, by phone at 250-558-1362 or in person at the VJH Foundation office.