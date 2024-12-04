The Thompson-Okanagan just had one of its warmest falls on record

Chelsey Mutter

The Thompson-Okanagan is coming out of one of its warmest falls on record.

Environment Canada meteorologist Matt Loney says a "warm pocket" in the Thompson-Okanagan was mostly caused by abnormally hot temperatures in September and October.

"September was warm, ranked in the top five [warmest] mostly for the Okanagan. Then October was less, it ranked in the 10 to 20 warmest, but it was still warmer than normal," explained Loney. "Then it was more or less normal for November, but those first two months were enough to... push it as being extraordinarily warm."

In Vernon it was the warmest fall in nearly 30 years with an average temperature of 9.8 C compared to the normal 7.8 C., tying with the city’s last warmest fall in 1998.

Kelowna had its second warmest-ranking fall with an average of 10.3 C, well above the normal of 7.8 C, but not quite beating its 1998 record of 10.6 C in 1998.

Penticton had its fourth warmest-ranking year at 10.4 C, where the average is 9 C. Its warmest fall on record is 10.9 C in 2016.

Kamloops saw its sixth warmest-ranking on record at 10.4 C, compared to the average 8.7 C. Its warmest fall on record was in 1904 at 10.6 C.

Both Kelowna and Kamloops also experienced drier-than-average falls.

“For Kelowna and for Kamloops, we still had just over half [the precipitation] of what you would normally expect in the fall, which, we've had drier falls, for sure, but that's still notable. To have only half your precipitation over a three month period,” explained Loney.

Vernon and Penticton saw normal rainfall this autumn.

Going forward, Loney says the warmth is expected to continue with the first half of December looking warmer than average as well.