Vernon Winter Carnival announces new reduced parade route

Photo: File photo

Vernon Winter Carnival has unveiled its 2025 parade route with a significant change.

The theme for 2025 is Back to the 80s and the 64th annual parade at noon on Feb. 8, 2025 is now a one-miler route.

“The City of Vernon has changed significantly since the first parade route was decided upon and it has also grown significantly since the parade route that many have come to know and love was created,” reads a release from carnival executive director Lisa Fenyedi.

The reduced route is for the safety of parade viewers and participants.

“Due to the growth of the city, the changes at the end of the parade route, with the inability to safely unload at the old Civic Memorial Arena parking lot since it has been revitalized into Civic Park, and the route blocking in our emergency responders, a change needed to happen,” said Fenyedi.

Carnival worked with the city to come up with the new route to keep parade participants safe and to give emergency responders a path out of their areas when calls come in.

The new route will be a straight shot down 27th Street from 45th Ave to 32nd Ave. The staging area will be on 27th from 48th to 45th Ave, and the off loading area will be from 32nd to 30th Ave.

Parade goers are encouraged to park at the mall.

“We look forward to celebrating one of Carnival’s most beloved events, with all of you, along our new parade route on Saturday, February 8, 2025!” said Fenyedi.