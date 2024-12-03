Locals to match triple the donations for ultrasound expansion at Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

A surprise donation as well as a matching effort from local business-founders means donations to Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation will go extra far today, only for giving Tuesday.

The first $30,000 to be donated will be tripled thanks to a surprise matching donation from an anonymous donor combined with a $250,000 matching gift from Kurt and Jutta Knuever, founders and former owners of Vernon-based tekmar Control Systems.

VJH Foundation is looking for donations to expand its ultrasound services.

“As our population ages and grows, and as physicians increasingly rely on scans for clinical decision-making, we are seeing a dramatic increase in demand for medical imaging of all kinds,” says a release from VJHF.

“Demand for ultrasound, in particular, has skyrocketed and wait times have doubled in the past three years. Future projections expect the need for ultrasound to increase by more than 100% in the next two decades.”

The expansion project will increase the size of existing ultrasound rooms creating a more efficient layout, net gain two new rooms and bring in two new ultrasound machines adding more than 5,000 new scans a year.

People wanting to donate can do so online, by calling 250-558-1362, or visit the VJH Foundation office in person – at VJH Jubilee building across from the pharmacy.