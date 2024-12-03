Vernon hotel offering monthly rates during the winter months

Ben Low-On

Vernon’s Quality Inn and Suites now offers a monthly payment option to help combat Vernon's housing crisis.

“We came up with this idea because there's a lack of housing available in Vernon, but we just want to offer something affordable and reasonable for everyday Canadians,” said the motel's business development manager, Vinil Sood.

This new pricing category is coming in to help people get through the winter months.

Data from the CHMA shows that the average price for a one-bedroom apartment is at its highest since 2010, at $1,121.

Vernon also has one of the lowest vacancy rates in the province, at 1.1% for a one-bedroom apartment. It is not far behind major cities like Kelowna, Chilliwack, and Vancouver.

The monthly rental price at the Quality Inn and Suites is $1,800, this includes access to all available amenities.

When asked about the high price point, Sood said that this price per day would be lower than what they are currently charging now.

“If someone is paying more than 30% of their income on housing, then they are struggling to have a good quality of life,” said Cindy Masters with the Okanagan Village Housing Society about the high prices.

“They're going to run into financial difficulties, which then is a problem for everyone.”

The hotel is running the program month to month throughout the winter. Sood says the hotel is hoping to run the program in the spring, but he told Castanet the program would likely not be run in the summer months.

This could make it harder for people looking for permanent solutions.

“That's only a temporary solution, we need to find people permanent housing,” said Masters

More information on the program can be through this email.