Vernon announces new 43rd Street Crossing now complete

Photo: City of Vernon instagram

The 43rd Street Vernon Creek Crossing upgrade is now complete, and the road reopened to traffic after months of being shut.

The infrastructure upgrade, which replaced the old crossing at 43rd Street and 24th Avenue, aims to enhance flood protection and protect the Vernon Water Reclamation Centre.

“This project represents a critical step forward in the City’s flood mitigation strategy,” said mayor Victor Cumming. “With funding support from the federal and provincial governments, we’ve been able to complete this important work, ensuring improved flood protection for vital infrastructure while enhancing transportation routes for residents.”

The $5.03 million project was funded with $2,600,116 million from city funds, $1,326,240 from the feds, and $1,105,089 from the provincial government.

The project also saw a new multi-use pathway built which links Okanagan Ave to Okanagan Landing Road and enhanced stormwater management by upgrading the outlet from Tassie Creek.

The crossing also restored natural spawning habitats and included riparian replanting to support native fish species like Kokanee, Trout, and Sockeye salmon.

“The completion of this project will better protect people in Vernon and critical local infrastructure from the impacts of flooding,” said Kelly Greene, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. “Together with the federal government and the City of Vernon, we are strengthening the community’s defences against climate-related emergencies so everyone can feel safer.”

The city’s flood mitigation study can be viewed online.

Traffic has resumed across the 43rd Street bridge, but periodic lane closures may still occur for final landscaping work.