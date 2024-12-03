Vernon council agrees on budget, 11.06% property tax increase

Photo: Castanet file photo

Vernon city council has agreed upon an 11.06% property tax increase for 2025.

At a special budget meeting Monday, elected officials and city staff deliberated the double digit tax jump – each city department presented its own budget for consideration.

Residents will begin paying for the Active Living Centre in 2025, contributing 3.5% to the overall increase. Council noted other financial obligations increasing the budget which were out of its control: the Canadian Union Public Employees contract negotiations (0.75% increase to the budget), and RCMP budget increases (2.31%).

“Residents can understand the Active Living Center, they know this is coming, and we don't have any control of the RCMP costs as well,” said coun. Akbal Mund. “That's 5.81% we have no control of, so we're actually only increasing by 6.25% of what we can control, which is actually pretty good.”

Other big factors in the increase include: operating costs (2.98%), pre-approved and deferred budget items (1.54%) including firefighters, transit expansion and infrastructure maintenance, and hiring three staff members for the ALC (0.54%).

Council and staff called the budget year daunting and tough.

“We're struggling to try to keep taxation, I don't even know if the word is reasonable because you know the public's gonna look at 11% and they're already not going to deem that reasonable,” said coun. Kari Gares before echoing Mund’s sentiment that council did it’s best to keep the increase low.

Two items decreasing the budget were dropping interest rates meant debt servicing for the ALC is lower than expected and non-market change is expected to bring in approximately $778,550 of revenue.

The full financial plan can be read online.

Council has approved the budget, but the final tax implications may vary slightly due to the non-market change. The annual property tax bylaw must be adopted by May 15 under the Local Government Act.