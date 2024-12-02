Pair arrested at Predator Ridge after stolen vehicle dumped

Photo: Castanet file photo

Vernon RCMP arrested two people on Sunday following a stolen vehicle ditched in Predator Ridge.

On Dec. 1 at about 12:30 p.m., police received a report of a suspicious vehicle on Dormie Place.

“Residents reported seeing a man and woman dressed all in black park a vehicle on the street then run away down an embankment,” said Const. Chris Terleski in an email to Castanet.

Police confirmed the vehicle was stolen and officers responded to the area but were initially unable to locate the suspects.

At about 4 p.m., police received a tip that the suspects were seen entering a home on Longspoon Drive. Officers attended the residence and arrested the pair with the assistance of an RCMP dog team.

The 32-year old woman was released from custody pending a court appearance at a later date. The 30-year old man remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later today.