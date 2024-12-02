City of Vernon advising residents to expect delays on Kal Lake Road, Wednesday

Photo: City of Vernon

The City of Vernon says crews will be completing utility work and asphalt surface repairs on Kalamalka Lake Road this week and motorists should expect delays.

Starting as early as 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Kal Lake Road will be reduced to two lane traffic between 14th Avenue and Highway 6. The city says the work might also cause closures on Pottery Road between Kal Lake Road and Highway 6.

Local traffic will still be able to access businesses and residents in the area.

The work is expected to take one week to complete, weather dependent.

The city says motorists should expect delays. People are asked to obey all traffic control signage and slow-down in the area.