97.9 Valley FM fundraising to help get the station on radio

Photo: 97.9 Valley FM

A Vernon internet-only radio station is working to transition to a terrestrial radio station.

97.9 Valley FM has hired a new executive director to help with fundraisers and complete a CRTC inspection process, which will hopefully get the station broadcasting on-air.

Paul Bielby has 20 years of experience in commercial auctions and fundraising. His experience will help support Valley FM’s transition from an internet-only station, to a terrestrial radio station.

“I am delighted to be working with some very talented broadcasting stars, and local business luminaries on our Board, as well as some key supporters,” said Bielby in a press release.

The radio station is now partnering with the Okanagan Humane Society and Forever Home Sanctuary for a triple charity auction.

The funds raised by Valley FM will contribute to monitoring equipment required to pass the final CRTC inspection. Okanagan Humane Society will use the funds to help close the gap left by the closure of the Vernon SPCA.

The auction will be hosted online from Dec. 1 until Dec. 15. More information regarding item donations can be found here or by calling 250-864-6257.