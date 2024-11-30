Operation Popcorn coming to Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton to honour organ donors

Photo: Instagram

Operation Popcorn is coming to the Okanagan.

BC Transplant is marking the amazing milestone of 11,000 organ transplants in B.C. during the annual Operation Popcorn campaign.

For the 33rd year, volunteers from BC Transplant will personally give thanks to the health-care teams around the province that make organ donation and transplant possible with festive packages of popcorn.

Operation Popcorn will be at Penticton General Hospital Dec. 3 and Vernon Jubilee Hospital and Kelowna General Hospital Dec. 4.

Recently, BC Transplant surpassed the 11,000th transplant in the province.

“This milestone truly demonstrates our collective commitment to honour the end-of-life wishes of organ donors and their families, and save lives through transplants,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “BC Transplant’s Operation Popcorn campaign is such a positive way to shed a light on their collective efforts while raising public awareness about the positive impacts of organ donation, and I offer my deepest gratitude to all our health-care professionals involved in organ donation and transplants.”

For many staff in B.C. hospitals, Operation Popcorn kicks off their holiday season as more than 80 volunteer transplant recipients, living donors and families of deceased donors drop off popcorn and share their stories directly with health-care staff.

This year, BC Transplant will deliver 150 boxes of popcorn to health-care teams in intensive care units, emergency departments, operating rooms, transplant units, transplant clinics and transplant pharmacies across 28 sites.

“Health-care teams on the organ donation side often have limited contact with transplant recipients, and those who work with transplant recipients don’t usually interact with organ donors and donor families,” says Eric Lun, BC Transplant’s executive director. “When they meet our volunteers at the Operation Popcorn deliveries, it is a powerful affirmation of the power of the gift of life.”

In this season of giving, British Columbians are encouraged to have a conversation with their families about their organ donation wishes and take two minutes to either verify or register as an organ donor at checkyourdecision.ca or registeryourdecision.ca and give hope to the more than 600 British Columbians and their families waiting for the call that will change their lives.