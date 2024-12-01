Archduke Franz Ferdinand stopped in Penticton and Vernon while in the Okanagan on a hunting trip

Photo: Vernon Museum The S.S. Aberdeen sternwheeler docked in Penticton, circa 1893 ? the same year Archduke Franz Ferdinand traveled aboard it.

In the fall of 1893, the Okanagan welcomed an unusual guest: Archduke Franz Ferdinand, the heir to the Habsburg throne. His assassination in 1914 would later become one of the key events that led to the First World War.

At the time of his visit, however, Ferdinand was 29 years old and midway through a nearly two-year-long world tour.

An avid hunter, Ferdinand came to the Okanagan with a specific goal: to hunt a grizzly bear. Hunting was a major focus of the crown prince’s life, though his records — documenting more than 200,000 animals killed — reflect an attitude toward wildlife that starkly contrasts with modern conservation values.

His hunting ambitions brought him to Penticton on Sept. 10, 1893, where he spent several days traveling on the S.S. Aberdeen, a sternwheeler connecting communities along Okanagan Lake.

On Sept. 16, he left Penticton for Vernon. His journey was delayed by a storm on the lake, which made travel on the Aberdeen difficult. Eventually, he arrived safely in Vernon, where he boarded the Canadian Pacific Railway to continue his journey toward Revelstoke.

Ferdinand’s translated journals from the trip describe his time in the region, including his interactions with the Syilx Okanagan people, who acted as his guides during hunting expeditions. His writings reflect the attitudes of the time, often viewing Indigenous people through a condescending lens. Despite this, his accounts reveal the hard work and expertise of his guides, whose knowledge of the land played a key role in the success of his expedition.

The Okanagan Valley of 1893 was undergoing significant change. Sternwheelers like the Aberdeen and the growing railway network were helping to connect the region to the rest of the country. For the Syilx Okanagan people, however, these developments brought disruptions to their traditional way of life, as settlers increasingly moved into the area.

Less than 21 years after his visit, on June 28, 1914, Franz Ferdinand and his wife Sophie were assassinated in Sarajevo. His death set off a series of events that led to the outbreak of the First World War. While his visit to the Okanagan was just a brief episode in his life, it offers a fascinating snapshot of the region’s history during a period of transition.

Gwyn Evans is the Head of Archives with the Museum and Archives of Vernon.