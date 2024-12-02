Construction of Greater Vernon Cultural Centre to begin in 2025

Photo: RDNO

The Greater Vernon Cultural Centre is on target to begin construction in September 2025 as scheduled, confirms the Regional District of North Okanagan.

“We expect there could be some activity on site in 2025, and will have a better idea of what that could be in the spring,” said Stacey Raftus, communications officer with the RDNO.

The news comes after the City of Vernon announced it would not be selling annual parking passes for the 31st avenue lot – the site of the GVCC. While the centre is an RDNO project, it’s being built on City of Vernon land.

The upcoming construction has been a long time in the making. The need for the GVCC was first realized in 2016 and then approved through referendum in 2018 for $25 million in borrowing and $15 million in grants.

In 2021, RDNO announced grants were unsuccessful and floated a scaled-down version of the project. Elected officials have since said that COVID-19 changed grant availability and limited the funding available for cultural projects.

In 2022, an Alternative Approval Process was used to increase the amount being borrowed to $28 million with a total project budget of $30.2 million.

Since then, the cost of the project has continued to increase and the growing gap between approved funds and project cost was said to be filled by fundraising efforts, including grants.

Currently, the project is estimated to cost $46 million, which the district has said it expects to maintain.

Most recently the RDNO board approved additional borrowing from its internal funds to go forward with the project after a $13 million fundraising gap was identified.

RDNO will be borrowing $5 million from its own reserves to be paid back in five years, and fundraising will continue in hopes of lessening the amount being borrowed. The remaining $8 million shortfall is coming from the taxpayers over the next few years.

The project has garnered mixed reactions from residents. Many lament the increase to taxes, while others applaud the building for the gap it will fill in the arts sector. Recently, a GVCC support website was established by passionate residents excited for the building.