Vernon postal workers still delivering letters to Santa

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Vernon postal workers still accepting letters to Santa

Postal workers across the country remain on strike, but Vernon workers are reassuring local children the most magical part of their job won’t be stopped – delivering letters to Santa.

Canadian Union of Postal Workers continue to gather outside the main Vernon post office at 3101, 32nd Ave, daily. Workers will accept letters to the man in red while continuing to picket for workers rights, benefits and job protection.

Only union representatives are able to speak with the media, but striking employees mentioned an “in with the elves” that will help them ensure letters are delivered.

Letters should be addressed to the following:

Santa Claus

North Pole

H0H 0H0

Canada

Kids can visit the downtown post office to chat with workers who will answer any questions about letters being delivered.

Not all postal picket lines are keeping the program going, it’s up to workers on strike if they’ll accept letters.