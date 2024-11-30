Vernon women offer their time to make Christmas brighter in poor countries

Photo: Samaritans Purse

Sharon Israelson and Darlene Siebert traveled to Alberta recently to do their part in making Christmas a little brighter for impoverished children around the world.

The Vernon residents spent three days in Calgary inspecting Operation Christmas Child gift-filled shoeboxes before they are transported to children in need in Central America, west Africa, Ukraine and the Philippines.

Israelson, 75, and Siebert, 66, have been involved with Operation Christmas Child for several years as part of a group of five B.C. women making drawstring bags to include in the shoeboxes.

This year, they made an incredible 2,600 bags. This is their second year inspecting shoeboxes. The first was in 2022.

“This processing centre is a wonderful place to be with a lot of great people — and we know these shoeboxes are going to children with God’s love,” said Israelson.

Added Sibert: “I love working in community with people to help children. (During our 2022 visit to the Calgary processing centre), we saw pictures and videos of kids with their boxes and that lit a fire in me to return.”

Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes can be packed year-round, any time of day or night.

