Former BC racetrack hosted some big names from bygone days of auto racing

Today's trip down memory lane features classic race cars on a classic BC racetrack.

Vernon historian and acclaimed videographer Francois Arseneault is revved up over footage from BC’s premier road course, the Westwood circuit in Lower Mainland.

The Westwood Motorsport Park, also known as the Westwood Racing Circuit, was a 2.8 km, eight-turn motorsport race track located in Coquitlam, on the southern slopes of Eagle Mountain, known locally as Eagle Ridge.

“The notoriously challenging track was built and operated by the Sports Car Club of British Columbia (SCCBC). Construction of Westwood began in 1957, and the first race was held on July 26, 1959, making it the first purpose-built permanent road course in Canada,” Arseneault said. “The track was designed by the SCCBC members and followed the natural features of the land.

“The famous Deer’s Leap came about because of the steep gradient of the land, which could not be easily flattened. Volunteers spent hours clearing brush and trees and the process cemented many life-long friendships.”

Westwood hosted many different professional race series over the years, including long stints with the Formula Atlantic Series, Trans-Am Series and Player's GM Challenge Series.

Champion drivers who have raced at Westwood include Formula One World Champion Keke Rosberg, Indianapolis 500 winners Bobby Rahal and Danny Sullivan, as well as other famous names including Gilles Villeneuve and Michael Andretti.

The racetrack even got the attention of Hollywood with the Dec. 12, 1988 episode of MacGyver, titled Collision Course, primarily filmed at Westwood. Fans will recall that the Player's GM Challenge Series served as the backdrop of the story.

“Sadly, as is the case with so many race tracks, the track, which was located on leased provincial crown land, eventually fell victim to urban development,” Arseneault said.

Urban growth is the primary cause for closure of the courses and Westwood’s fate would be no different.

“The track finally closed in 1990 to make way for the Westwood Plateau housing development and the Westwood Plateau Golf & Country Club. Today, there are a few reminders of what once was BC’s premier road course - Carousel Court, Firestone Place, Deers Leap Place and Paddock Drive are the addresses for residents living in this otherwise unassuming neighbourhood in Coquitlam,” Arseneault said.

“I suspect there are plenty of 16-mm and 8-mm film reels and possibly video of races at Westwood waiting to be rediscovered. It would be wonderful to see these early races with famous drivers of the day.”

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].

- with files from Francois Arseneault