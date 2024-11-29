Sexual assault retrial for Vernon coach hears closing submissions

Photo: Castanet file photo

Closing arguments are now complete in the sexual assault retrial of a Vernon businessman and longtime hockey coach.

Court heard closing submissions Friday in Keith Chase's second trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

In March of 2022, Chase was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 2004, but that was quickly appealed and a new trial granted.

The complainant was friends with Chase's daughter, and he was the coach of the girls' hockey team. She was sleeping over at Chase's family home when the assault is alleged to have taken place.

During closing submissions on Friday, Crown prosecutor Matthew Blow argued the victim's testimony is credible based on specific details that have not changed.

Defence lawyer Richard Fowler poked holes in the testimony, citing changing facts about various events surrounding the alleged assault, like the location and outcome of a hockey game.

“I urge you to find that the guilt has not been proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” said Fowler.

The case will be back in court on Dec. 9 to schedule a date for a decision from B.C. Supreme Court Justice Sheri Donegan.