Santa will be at NONA taking pictures while enjoying a community barbecue.

Vernon's NONA Child Development Centre and John Christmas are teaming up for the festive holiday event Friday, Dec. 6 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at NONA, 2802 34th St.

This event is part of the NONA Lights for Kids with John Christmas Light Tour, helping to spread holiday cheer and support NONA from Dec. 1 to 31.

This festive event will feature:

Photos with Santa

Write a letter to Santa

Community BBQ, by donation

Hot chocolate, juice and water, by donation

Two big prize giveaways, including a $250 gift card to Teeter Totter Toys

Goodie bags for every child from Match Eatery & Public House

Stay warm by the bonfire and the heated outdoor eating area

"We are so excited to bring the community together for this event as part of the NONA Lights for Kids with John Christmas Light Tour," says Helen Armstrong, executive director of NONA. "It’s a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the season, enjoy family-friendly activities, and support our programs that benefit local children."

The barbecue will be available by donation, with all proceeds going directly to support NONA Child Development Centre’s services for children in the North Okanagan.

There will be prize giveaways as well as a special treat for every child, thanks to title sponsor Match Eatery & Public House.

NONA Child Development Centre has been a part of the North Okanagan community for 49 years, providing essential services and support for children with developmental challenges.