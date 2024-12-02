Vernon woman says online scammers went to great lengths to seem legit

Photo: Pixabay

Jo-Ann is warning others about online Grinches seeking to scam people out of their hard-earned money.

The Vernon woman found out the hard way how slick and convincing these scammers can be.

Jo-Ann, who asked her last name not be used, was bilked out of $3,000 after responding to an ad on social media stating she could earn good money working from home, just in time for Christmas.

And it is not like she entered into agreements with the scammers on blind trust. Jo-Ann did her due diligence by looking into the companies the scammers claimed to be associated with.

One such company the scammers claimed to work with was Randstad, a legit recruiting company.

The scammers also sent her to websites that again, seemed to be legit.

She Googled each website, but said she later learned any website can be endorsed by simply paying Google a fee.

In the scam, the victim would be trained on how to review travel sites and get paid daily for their work. And again, Jo-Ann did her best to investigate the companies online and, once again, they seemed to be legit.

The scammers provided a website with endorsements from other so-called happy clients who made a bundle through the program.

“Look at all these people who have joined and are doing the same thing,” she said the website claimed.

Once Jo-Ann had signed up, the scammers directed her to an account that was showing negative numbers. Through slick talk they explained how Jo-Ann would have to top up the account and she would then be paid for her work as well as being reimbursed the money she put in.

The first amount asked for was $28 with a promise of $200 in return. The next morning, the $200 was in her account, lending to the “legitimacy” of the operation.

The scammers never asked for personal banking information, but instead requested payment in cryptocurrency. When she asked why she had to use Bitcoin, she was told the travel companies are international, so it is easier for all parties to use e-money instead.

As she got taken further down the rabbit hole, the scammers asked for more and more money, telling her she would get it all back plus a significant profit.

“They are just so slick the platforms they create and it looks like a very legitimate training support group,” she said.

They were convincing and seemed sincere, but the profit never came.

She was told the only way to get her money out was to put more money in and Jo-Ann realized she had be scammed and broke off contact.

Jo-Ann reported the scam to local RCMP, but there was little police could do to help her.

“I told [RCMP] I feel very ashamed and stupid,” she said, holding back tears. “Police said you don't have a criminal scamming kind of mind so when you ask the right questions and you get what looks like legitimate acknowledgements...you feel like 'OK, I will take a leap of faith'.”

She said the initial Facebook advertisement, which she can no longer find on social media and believes it was taken down, targets seniors, single parents and other such groups of people.

Jo-Ann said she is coming forward with her experience to hopefully help others avoid the scam.

“I think about how many people that are on fixed incomes get roped into this and lose a lot,” she said.

Advice from RCMP

“We do see this type of scam offering employment as a secret shopper or in some form of work-from-home arrangement,” said Const. Chris Terleski with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“Our advice is to always be suspicious anytime someone directs you to a website or provides you with a link through an email or text message.”

Terleski also advises to not use phone numbers the person on the other end of the line provides, find the number on your own.

“You have no control of where you are going and they often do a very good job of building sites that can be very convincing, but aren’t always perfect,” Terleski said. “Look for spelling mistakes, errors in grammar or formatting, discolouration of logos, inconsistencies in addresses or locations…anything that doesn’t make sense. Whenever you are dealing with financial or personal information, always contact the company directly to verify authenticity.”

Overall, the best way to avoid falling victim is to be able to recognize the signs you are being targeted.

While the details may vary, generally, most scams share these four underlying themes:

Scammers pretend to be from an organization or a business you know to avoid suspicion. This can be a utility company, a government organization, financial institution or other business

Scammers present a problem or a prize as a lure to gain and keep your attention; A prize, reward, or someone in need of assistance. Scammers pressure you to act immediately; There’s no delay, the deal will expire immediately, they don’t want you to talk to anyone else.

Scammers tell you to pay in a specific way allowing them to collect their money quickly and without trace. Avoid anyone demanding payment in Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies, gift cards (Amazon, iTunes), wire transfers, e-transfers

“I sympathize with the victim and I commend them for their courage in coming forward and sharing their story. The best way to protect ourselves and our community from fraud is to stop it before it happens. Knowledge is key to prevention,” Terleski said.

To learn more about scams and how to avoid them, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website.