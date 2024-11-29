Grinch comes to Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

He's green, he's mean and he's in Vernon.

The classic tale of 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' takes to the stage at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre as The Cirque Theatre Company, the Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club and local talent present Grinch today and tomorrow.

Directed by Olympian Camille Martens, the show is an original production that fuses circus arts, drama, dance, music, gymnastics and cirque-like storytelling as a cast of 40, aged eight to eighty, takes audiences on a meaningful journey exploring ideas of exclusion, fear of differences, purpose, belonging and community.

Set in Whoville, where all Whos are purple, blue or orange, when a new royal baby is born green, the community rejects him and he leaves and grows broken, resentful and bitter and seeks to ruin Christmas for the citizens of Whoville.

“It’s been thrilling to see this show come to life,” says Martens. “Our talented, diverse and energetic cast and crew are going to bring holiday magic to you all. The story is heartwarming and the show will be a feast for the eyes.

Grinch is played by Evan Johaneson, who is known locally as Evan the Juggler.

“Evan was a member of our performance team as a child,” says Martens, “So it’s fun to have him back, now as a seasoned professional. His layered skills, yes there is some juggling, and his infectious personality bring the character to life in fun new ways.”

Dawn Tucker is the narrator, and Martens says their thoughtfulness and attention to detail, combined with their gentle care for the story and the project are ideal.

Theatre master David Brotsky designed the colourful sets, including the giant mountain where the Grinch plots and schemes.

Cindy Lou is played by rhythmic star Leila Girard.

After performances for Vernon elementary school students, Grinch will offer three public shows: Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 30 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online.