Vernon Fire Rescue has knocked down fire in South Vernon

Fire in South Vernon

Vernon Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene of a fire in a vacant lot off 25th Avenue Friday morning.

Castanet reporter Darren Handschuh says three fire trucks are on scene and the fire is now out.

A shed outbuilding is damaged. BC EHS is also on scene and tending to one person.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The City of Vernon does not allow their firefighters to speak with the media so Castanet has requested information on the blaze from the municipality. This story will be updated when more is known.

