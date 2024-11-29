One brought to hospital following Friday morning 'accidental' fire in Vernon

Photo: Darren Handschuh

UPDATE 12:24 p.m.

Friday morning's outbuilding fire in South Vernon is believed to be human caused though accidental, according to the City of Vernon.

City spokesperson Josh Winquist says Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to reports of a structure fire at about 9:50 a.m. Crews arrived to find a fully involved fire in an outbuilding on a commercial property in the 4700 block of 25th Avenue.

“Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but not before significant damage had occurred to the structure,” said Winquist in an email.

One person on the property suffered injuries and was treated by firefighters until BC EHS arrived. Winquist says the person was then transported to hospital.

“The fire is believed to human-caused, though accidental in nature,” said Winquist.

ORIGINAL 10:13 a.m.

Vernon Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene of a fire in a vacant lot off 25th Avenue Friday morning.

Castanet reporter Darren Handschuh says three fire trucks are on scene and the fire is now out.

A shed outbuilding is damaged. BC EHS is also on scene and tending to one person.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The City of Vernon does not allow their firefighters to speak with the media so Castanet has requested information on the blaze from the municipality. This story will be updated when more is known.