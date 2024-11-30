Annual Together for Christmas dinner to be held Dec. 25 at Vernon's Schubert Centre

Photo: Together for Christmas

Hundreds of people will once again be 'Together for Christmas.'

The Vernon tradition started in 2008 with a simple goal: make sure no one has to spend Christmas alone.

Over the years, Together for Christmas grown into a celebration that brings people together, and this year, it’s happening at the Schubert Centre for the first time.

“It’s exciting to be hosting at Schubert Centre,” said director Gwen Barker. “It’s closer to lots of seniors, single folks and families in the area, and our volunteers can’t wait to welcome everyone there.”

The event, which has been held at St. James School in the past, will include crafts, music, and, of course, a festive meal.

“We’re so grateful for the support we get from the community,” said Sheila Monroe, another director. “Local businesses like Rogers Flour, Rancho Vignola, Butcher Boys, JD Farms and Bellmann’s Produce have all stepped up again this year. We’re also holding our Baking Bee on Dec. 7 to make desserts, so it’ll be a delicious day.”

Volunteers and donations keep the event going, and the team is always looking for extra help.

“This is the best place to spend Christmas,” Social media chair Amie Roussel said. “The joy and warmth in the room are just incredible. It feels like family.”

You can find them on Facebook at Together for Christmas Vernon or on Instagram at #togetherforchristmas.

To help out, email [email protected].

The event is open to everyone and is drug and alcohol free.

It runs from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 25 at the Schubert Centre.