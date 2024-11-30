Dancing with the Vernon Stars collects record funds

Photo: North Okanagan Hospice Society

The return of North Okanagan Hospice Society's Dancing with the Vernon Stars experienced record-breaking totals.

This year’s event was the most successful event in the history of the society, raising $271,000 – far surpassing the $170,800 announced right after the Sept. 28 event.

Two teams also broke the record for the highest amount of funds ever raised by a single team: Rebecca and Sophia Barton of The Disco Balls, and Kari Sargent and Teresa Sanders of the Four Left Feet.

“Every dollar raised allows us to bring comfort, guidance, and peace to those who need it most. We are humbled and deeply grateful to everyone who made this night possible,” said executive director of the North Okanagan Hospice Society, Megan Cox in a press release.

NOHS is already looking ahead to next year's event and are planning the details. The volunteer portal will be opening in December and can be accessed here.