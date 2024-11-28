City of Vernon to close some downtown roads for Frostival event Friday

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

The City of Vernon is advising motorists of road closures in the downtown core Friday for the Downtown Vernon Association’s Frostival event.

Starting as early as 8:30 a.m., a portion of 30th Avenue between 30th and 34th streets will be closed to vehicle traffic, as will portions of 31st Street between 31st and 29th avenues and 33rd Street between 31st and Coldstream avenues.

Highway 97 will remain open to through traffic during the event, with barricades in place on 30th Avenue.

The event runs from 4 to 8 p.m.

Temporary detours will affect Vernon Regional Transit Routes 3, 5, 6, 7, and 8 due to the downtown road closures.

The downtown transit exchange will remain operational, and updates on routes and detours are available on BC Transit’s website.

For more information about Frostival, visit the Downtown Vernon Association website.