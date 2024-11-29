Vernon senior says federal stimulus cheques a ‘stupid’ idea

Photo: Facebook

Carole Fawcett said the federal government's plan to hand out $250 to those making $150,000 or less a year is mind boggling.

Earlier this month, the Trudeau government announced it would be handing out millions of dollars, a plan that has irked the Vernon senior who says that money would be better spent helping seniors survive.

Fawcett has been the driving force behind the Tin Cup rallies in Vernon which is asking for an increase to the federal guaranteed income supplement, arguing seniors deserve more than an income below the poverty line.

“He is going to give it to people who make a lot of money,” Fawcett said.

Fawcett said she collects CPP, OAS and the GIS, but her annual income is still below what is considered the poverty line in Canada — $25,000.

And for the government to hand out cheques to people making six times that amount is upsetting.

“Did [Trudeau] go off the rails or something?” she said. “It doesn't make sense. Why would somebody who is making $150,000 or less get $250 for nothing when we have seniors who can hardly eat?”

Fawcett said the federal government can not bring seniors benefits “up to the poverty line, but they can give people who earn $150,000 a year $250. Why would you give it to people who already earn a lot of money while seniors have to go to food banks? I find it absolutely mind boggling.”

To protest what she calls a “stupid” idea, Fawcett is organizing a rally for downtown Vernon Dec. 6 at 11 a.m. on 30th Avenue between 33rd and 32nd streets.

“We are hoping people will come out and support us,” she said.

The federal NDP have called for cheque eligibility to be expanded and include seniors and those on disability.

-with files from The Canadian Press