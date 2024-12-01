Winter race FatShoe 2025 coming to SilverStar Mountain Resort

Photo: BB Trail Running

An event for outdoor enthusiasts is coming to Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Ski Resort.

FatShoe 2025 is a fat bike and snowshoe race hosted by Bush Babes & Bro’s Trail Running.

The 11-km fat bike course and 5.5-km snowshoe trail are set against the backdrop of the BX Creek Trail System.

“FatShoe is designed to push your limits while fostering a fun and supportive environment," said Head Race Coach and organizer, Dawna Jodoin in a press release.

At FatShoe 2025, there will also be two snowshoe-only events. A 5.5-km race for all ages and a 2-km race for children.

After the race, there will be coffee, hot chocolate, fire pits and marshmallows for all participants.

The race is planned for Jan. 11. Pick up in Parking Lot E will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The fat bike and team race starts at 12:30 p.m. with the snowshoe race starting at 12:45 p.m.

More information and registration details can be found here.