Beloved eatery leaves downtown Vernon, new location to open soon

Chelsey Mutter

After nearly a decade in Vernon’s downtown core, Dorian’s Greek Taverna closed its doors at the end of October and is currently working to reopen a brand new restaurant under the same name in just a few weeks.

Owners Shelly and Glenn Colwell received the keys to the new location in the Anderson Way subdivision on Oct. 17 and have been working tirelessly since in hopes of a Dec. 17 opening.

“Basically seven days a week, 12 hours a day, with Norseman Contracting as our lead contractor. All the staff is helping, my parents came down from Penticton, customers helping, so it's been a full family thing happening in the last 40 days,” said Shelly.

The pair say the new space will have the same authentic Greek feel as the old location, with lots of blues and whites, and olive trees. Also remaining the same is the restaurant's beloved staff.

The new location is an ode to the Vernon community. The pair say they’ve made a big effort to keep everything local, using companies like The Tile Guy, Wayside and Sunshine Graphics.

“Most of those people that we're using around town are customers, so we like to be able to go [to them],” said Glenn.

As for why they’ve left the downtown, the couple says the choice came from a variety of factors – a big one being customer safety.

“We love downtown, we had a great business going on there. Over the years, the homeless, the drugs, the crime, the fires, the constant ambulances, safety for the customers, paid parking – it was hard to find parking. The customers, some didn't come downtown because they just didn't feel safe,” explained Shelly.

“So this opportunity came up, and we thought now would be the time to go. This part of town is expanding, so we thought it would be a good time to grow the business.”

They’re not the only downtown business to express concerns, Little Plum Boutique recently shuttered citing poor sales, lack of parking and high costs. The impact of fire on businesses is seen by many Vernonites daily when driving past the old Okanagan Eatery location on 30th Street and 29th Avenue, which has since been turned into a parking lot.

Expressions of time left the downtown core last year citing a variety reasons, including crime.

Shelly and Glenn have owned multiple businesses over the years, but this is the first time building a brand new space, not renovating. An experience they say is gratifying.

"I've learned how to do tons of things, just being hands on to say we didn't hire someone to build it, the staff built it, the family built it, and we got to help build it," said Shelly.

Updates on Dorian’s new location can be found on their Facebook page. The new location at 102, 5460 Anderson Way has a tentative Dec. 17 opening date.