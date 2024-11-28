Impark sign seen at vacant lot on downtown Vernon

Photo: Darren Handschuh

It appears a parking lot is rising from the ashes a downtown building.

Early on the morning of July 4 2023, fire gutted the multi-unit building at the corner of 30th Street and 29th Avenue in downtown Vernon, destroying six businesses.

Over the following months, the remnants of the building were demolished and hauled away. What was once the basement of the building has been filled in and on Thursday Nov. 28 an Impark sign was seen on the vacant lot.

Impark operates numerous parking lots in B.C.

It is not known exactly when the lot will be open, how many cars it will hold or what the parking fees will be.

Castanet has reached out to the lot owner and will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.