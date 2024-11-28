Vernon RCMP asking public to help locate a wanted man

Photo: RCMP

Jason Campeau is a wanted man.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating the 38-year-old man wanted for possession of stolen property and breaching a release order.

Campeau is five-feet-ten-inches tall, and 161 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Campeau, is asked to contact police at 250-545-7171.

Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by leaving a tip online.