BC SPCA Vernon says more specialized pet food is needed for North Okanagan animals

Photo: BC SPCA

BC SPCA Vernon says the demand for specialized pet foods from the pet food bank is growing.

In a post to Facebook, the group says specialized pet diet food are often more expensive and less likely to be donated.

“These diets are essential for pets with health conditions, helping them avoid costly veterinary care,” reads the post. “With rising costs, providing these foods makes a huge difference in keeping pets with their families.”

Special diets can be recommended for animals with issues like kidney disease, allergies or urinary tract problems. The food helps owners avoid visits to the vet.

“Some think low-income people shouldn’t have pets because we’re poor, but life is tough right now and having a pet to come home to and love makes everything easier,” said Jo, a monthly pet food bank user.

“The people I know would rather go without food than not feed their pet. By hosting these events, the BC SPCA shows that it is perfectly acceptable.”

The SPCA has a donation bin accepting all kinds of unopened pet food set up at the Vernon Square London Drugs off Highway 97. The bin is tucked in the corner by customer service and the lottery ticket checker at the front of the store.

The group says donations made here are delivered to local food bank community partners in Vernon, Lumby, Armstrong and Enderby.