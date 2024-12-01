Vernon groups looking for support on Giving Tuesday

Photo: Nexus

Black Friday has become a day to get, but Giving Tuesday is a day to give.

Giving Tuesday has become a tradition where people are encouraged to help local organizations.

And there are several groups that can use a hand Tuesday.

Vernon's NexusBC Community Resource Centre is one of the groups seeking to better the community through public support.

According to NexusBC, many seniors live alone in the community and far too often they struggle to pay rent, heat and other necessities of life.

They can afford only basic groceries with fresh fruit and vegetables being too expensive. Medication costs can be high and items like hearing aids, dentures and eye glasses are often unaffordable.

With the assistance of more than 100 volunteers, Nexus services range from support such as transportation to medical appointments and housecleaning, to free basic tax returns for low-income seniors.

Through their compassion fund, they help low-income seniors get dentures and hearing aids. Those that struggle with food security can get help to access affordable local vegetables and fruit, and they host activities to promote social connections through their free seniors’ social club. They also help seniors fill out applications for benefits and subsidies to make sure seniors are getting everything they are entitled to.

“We are asking the public to donate as part of Giving Tuesday on Dec. 3, to help us support our local seniors,” says Lee Brinkman with NexusBC. “Donations received will go to helping low-income seniors through grocery gift cards, assistance with dentures and hearing aids, good food boxes, programming and more.”

While Nexus is doing what it can to support seniors, Fletcher’s Keep Senior Dog Foundation is doing what it can to provide for senior dogs and their owners.

“With Senior Pet Month and Giving Tuesday coinciding, we invite the community to create online fundraisers, donate and share our mission,” said Anita Dunford founder and volunteer executive director. “Our foundation is dedicated to helping senior dogs in need and struggling residents with senior dogs in our community.”

"At Fletcher’s Keep Senior Dog Foundation, we aim to build a refuge of last resort and preserve the human-canine bond by offering financial and in-home care services and support to people facing financial and other challenges," said a statement on their website.

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Light A Bulb campaign will be doubling donations Tuesday.

All Light A Bulb donations received this Tuesday will be matched up to $250,000.

“GivingTuesday is an annual global movement, aimed at harnessing the generosity and power of people around the world to bring about real change in their communities,” says Kate McBrearty, Executive Director of the VJH Foundation.

“This year, we are excited to give our donors the opportunity to increase their impact because of the community spirit, drive and tremendous generosity of an amazing couple. Together, we’ll be creating a state-of-the-art regional Ultrasound department at our hospital. Every dollar makes a difference in the lives of people in our community who need access to medical imaging.”

This opportunity to double donations is thanks to Kurt and Jutta Knuever – founders and former owners of Vernon-based Tekmar Control Systems.

