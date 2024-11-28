Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon & District providing vital resources to youths and their families

Photo: Unsplash

North Okanagan residents can provide hope to local youth and families navigating the very real challenges of mental health.

During the holidays, the Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon & District is asking the community to provide much-needed resources for the Youth Integrated Services Hub (YISH).

“The festive season is about coming together and celebrating. But many families are struggling with the uncertainty created by mental health and particularly not knowing where to turn for support for their young person,” said Julia Payson, CMHA Vernon & District executive director.

“We launched YISH because youth between the ages of 12 and 24 require a place to call their own, where they feel safe and find the help they need. Youth are our future, and we must ensure they have the essential skills to create resilience and embrace their full potential.”

About 70 per cent of mental health issues begin during childhood and adolescence. And while one in five young people aged 15 to 24 report mental illness or substance use problems, fewer than 25 per cent receive appropriate services. Unfortunately, suicide is among the leading causes of death of young people.

Not knowing what to do, many families go to the hospital emergency room or are added to already lengthy waiting lists for assessment and services.

YISH has been operating for a year and includes youth education workshops, counselling, and peer social drop-ins, as well as outreach to North Okanagan schools and the creation of a food box program to address hunger among youth.

North Okanagan residents can support youth services and programming this holiday season by:

Visiting our website and making a donation online

Dropping by our office at 3100 28th Ave., in downtown Vernon.

“Through your generosity this holiday season, you can make a meaningful difference in the lives of your child, grandchild, neighbour, or friend. You can bring light to dark days, and give the gift of hope, love, and a bright future,” said Payson.