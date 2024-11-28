Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre holding Black Friday sale

Photo: File photo

'Tis the season to get some great deals at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

The VDPAC is holding a Black Friday sale with an automatic 25 per cent off regular ticket prices for select 2024-25 Spotlight Season shows in the New Year.

The discounted tickets can be purchased anytime through Monday, Dec. 2.

Tickets may be purchased in-person at VDPAC’s Ticket Seller box office, by phone 250-549-SHOW (7469) or online, where patrons can also view highlight videos featured performances.

The seven selected 2024-25 Spotlight Season shows include:

Alex Cuba Concert (Jan. 25): Regular $40, now $30.

Dimanche (Feb. 12): Regular $45, now $33.75

The City of Others (Feb. 18): Regular $50, now $37.50

The Three Musketeers (March 1): Regular $12 now $9

YES YES YES (March 7): Regular $20, now $15

The Alphabet of Awesome Science (April 16): Regular $12, now $9

A Simple Space (May 27): Regular $45, now $33.75

“These are ‘don’t miss’ professional touring shows coming from all over the world,” says VDPAC’s executive director Jim Harding. “They are here for one performance, then must move-on. Our Black Friday Sale offers great savings, so audiences of all ages can take advantage and get to experience as many as they can over the second-half of our Spotlight Season.”