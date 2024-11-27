North Okanagan students experiencing growing food insecurity

Photo: Kalamalka Starfish Society A group packs weekend meal kits for kids

Food insecurity appears to be growing in the North Okanagan as the Kalamalka Starfish Society continues to see an increased demand for free meal kits.

The group says funding is critical to ensure students continue to have access to Starfish Bags that provide food insecure elementary and middle school students with a weekend food kit.

The good news, donations will go twice as far from now until the end of December – Bell Lumber and Pole will be matching donations, dollar-for-dollar, up to $10,434.75. Locals Lloyd Davies and Janet Armstrong will also be matching donations, up to $10,000.

“Helping students and their families access food on weekends will help to address food insecurity and reduce family stress,” said retired teacher Davies and his wife Janet, a retired dietitian.

New donors and those who haven’t donated in the past year will have their contributions matched. For those already donating, any new donations above an existing amount will be matched.

“We know that one out of every five children in B.C. don’t have enough food at home,” said Mary Jackson, president of the society. “Food insecurity is hitting our communities hard. The rising cost of food and housing make it challenging for families to ensure their children have enough to eat, especially on weekends.”

The group aims to provide children with a regular and nutritious diet to allow them to thrive. Currently, there are over 220 bags packed each week and delivered to 20 schools in the North Okanagan.

Students experiencing food insecurity receive two breakfasts, two lunches, two dinners, snacks, fruit and vegetables. A $25 donation provides meals for a child over a weekend, while $875 supports a student for an entire year.

Donations can be made through the society website or by mail at Box 1465, Station Main, Vernon, B.C. V1T 6N7. With the ongoing Canada Post strike, people are encouraged to donate using the website to ensure funds are received and matched within the matching window.