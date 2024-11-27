250041
Vernon  

City of Vernon reminds businesses to renew licences

Business licence renewals

The City of Vernon is reminding business owners it’s time to renew business licences.

A licence is required to operate a business in Vernon and fees are due Jan. 1, 2025.

Businesses with no changes to their information can renew online. New applications and those requiring revisions can visit the licence department in the Community Services Building at 3001 – 32nd Avenue, by phone at 250-550-3634, or by email.

The ongoing Canada Post strike means business owners may experience delays receiving their renewals by mail. The city encourages owners to sign up its online portal, MyCity, to ensure important billing information is received.

