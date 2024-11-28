Community breakfast helping Vernon's less fortunate during the holiday season

Ben Low-On

The Elks Lodge kicked off the holiday season in Vernon with the third annual Santa’s Elks Christmas Toy Breakfast.

Residents who brought unopened gifts were treated to a pancake breakfast and live entertainment. Santa Claus was also in attendance to hang out with all the kids.

“It was amazing,” said co-organizer, Cindy Blanty. “It just makes your heart feel so good.”

The event raises funds and collects toys for the Vernon Salvation Army. These toys are then given to less fortunate kids around the city.

“This is a tradition, people are excited about bringing in their toys,” said Blanty

The breakfast brought in 250 toys and collected over $1,000 in the Salvation Army Kettle. They also gave out 215 meals during the event.

Unopened toys will still be accepted at the hall throughout the holiday season.