Vernon city council will review budget in upcoming special meetings

Photo: Castanet file photo

Vernon City Council will be reviewing the proposed 2025 to 2029 financial plan in special meetings next week.

The special budget meetings begin Monday at 9 a.m. at City Hall, if needed a second meeting will be held on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Public input sessions will be held Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The proposed financial plan and more information about the city’s budget process can be found online here.

People unable to attend in person can livestream the budget meeting online here.