Vernon city council will review budget in upcoming special meetings

Vernon looks at budget

Vernon City Council will be reviewing the proposed 2025 to 2029 financial plan in special meetings next week.

The special budget meetings begin Monday at 9 a.m. at City Hall, if needed a second meeting will be held on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Public input sessions will be held Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The proposed financial plan and more information about the city’s budget process can be found online here.

People unable to attend in person can livestream the budget meeting online here.

