‘Jill of All Trades’ event aims to inspire Vernon students

Photo: Okanagan College

An Okanagan College alum mentored dozens of high school students at OC’s Vernon campus during the Jill of All Trades event.

Cassidy McEwon graduated from OC’s Trades and Apprenticeship program in 2020, has her Red Seal certification, and recently opened her own auto body shop. McEown has become a regular on the TV show “Rust Valley Restorers,” where contestants try to revamp old vehicles.

"I've gained a lot of confidence in myself as a woman in trades," said McEwon in a press release.

Jill of All Trades is a day-long event teaching young women about the different careers in trade and apprenticeship programs. The event on Nov. 22 included hands-on workshops in the fields of automotive power, manufacturing, and construction.

“The Jill of All Trade event aims to inspire more young women to take up the tools of the trade and shape their futures with confidence,” said Stephen Speers, dean of trades and apprenticeship at OC.

“Learning the importance of good shop morale and building solid working relationships has been huge. I’ve also had a chance to understand the business side of the shop, from time management to materials, which has helped me see the bigger picture, said McEwon.

She also believes this event is a great way to give back to the trade community that helped shape her.

The next Jill of All Trades event hosted by Okanagan College will take place at the Kelowna campus on May. 22, 2025.