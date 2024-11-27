Falkland Stampede 'patriarch' dies at age 83

Photo: Cypress Funeral and Cremation Services

Mervin Churchill, the “patriarch of the Falkland Stampede family,” died at age 83 on Sunday.

Churchill is remembered as a true community builder who was instrumental in nearly every Falkland project including the curling rink, historical park and community church.

“His life’s passion was the Falkland Stampede, which started at age fourteen holding a barn dance to raise money for new corrals at the rodeo grounds,” reads Churchill’s obituary.

“His dedication to the community would continue for the next nearly 70 years with various roles in the community including Falkland Stampede manager and ending just six hours before his passing as he auctioneered a fundraiser in the community hall.”

In a post to Instagram, the Falkland Stampede honoured Churchill, noting while he officially served as manager from 1960 to 1991, his legacy continued well beyond that. His wealth of knowledge helped his son Jason, who took over for him as manager, and his granddaughter Melissa, who is the current rodeo manager.

Churchill’s family invites the public to attend a celebration of life on Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. at the Falkland Stampede Grounds.

“Merv would say 'Dress warm, it could be colder than a well digger's ass out there’,” reads Churchill's obituary.

The celebration of life will continue at the Falkland Community Hall for a social where proceeds fo the bar will go towards the Falkland Community Association. In lieu of flowers, people are asked to donate to the Canadian Rodeo Historical Association (Canadian Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame) through email.

In 2013, Churchill was inducted into the Canadian Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame for his 50-plus years of work building the sport. The same year, he was awarded the Queens Diamond Jubilee Medal, and in 1982 was named Committee Man of the Year for the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association.

“Mervin’s legacy lives on through his large family but the Falkland Stampede surely will never be the same without him,” reads the Falkland Stampede's post.

“Rest easy, Mervin Peter Churchill November 17, 1941 – November 24, 2024.”