Vernon healthcare specialist plans to retire in the new year

A Vernon surgeon plans to retire in the new year, but Interior Health says it will support the recruitment of a new specialist.

Chris Simms, executive director for clinical operations, North Okanagan, said IH is aware the back and spinal specialist Dr. Jan Splawinski will be retiring sometime in the new year — although the health authority does not have a date yet.

“We are fortunate to have had a surgeon with this highly-specialized skill in Vernon and appreciate his years of dedicated service to local patients,” Simms said in an email.

“While we do not have a specific retirement date as of yet, we will work with the current specialist group to support recruitment of a new surgeon.”

Simms said a limited number of spinal and back surgeries are completed in Vernon each year, and waitlists are relatively small.

“Our priority is to maintain general and specialty surgical services at Vernon Jubilee Hospital for people in the North Okanagan,” Simms said.

Castanet reached out to Splawinski for comment but he did not reply before the time of publication.