Former Vernon doctor acquitted on one count sexual assault

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Former Vernon doctor Peter Inkpen has been acquitted on one count sexual assault.

Inkpen appeared in Vernon provincial court Tuesday via video from Mission Institution where he is serving a five-and-a-half year jail sentence on a separate sexual assault charges.

Judge Jeremy Guild reminded the court that he could only consider evidence in the case now before the courts.

The allegation against Inkpen stemmed from two interactions between Inkpen and a patient in November and December 2018. The former doctor was accused of using an ultrasound wand to sexually touch a patient — the patient had been asked to help him with an educational project.

In an hour-long decision, Guild said the Crown did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Inkpen committed the sexual assault.

Guild found discrepancies in the complainants testimony, and noted Inkpen believed the patient had consented to the wand being near private areas on her body.

“As for Dr. Inkpen’s evidence, it also supports an acquittal,” said Guild. “Although in the course of testifying, Dr. Inkpen appeared a bit arrogant at times, I cannot conclude that his evidence is incapable of belief.”

The decision marks the latest in Inkpen’s legal woes surrounding sexual assault allegations – he was found guilty on three counts sexual assault earlier this year.