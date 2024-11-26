Application for fence variance sparks bylaw debate in Vernon council

Photo: City of Vernon Proposed fence lead to debate in Vernon council

A Vernon couple’s application to vary their residential fence height sparked a passionate response from one city councillor – and debate over reviewing the city's fencing bylaw.

The couple would like to build a higher fence on their Okanagan Landing Road property, but bylaw constraints mean the matter was brought to council for input. The couple pointed to other tall fences in the neighbourhood and said they were asking for what's already been approved in the area.

Coun. Brian Quiring, an architect and managing partner of MQN Architects, says the proposal made sense and would enhance the streetscape.

“I'm just surprised how much we have to bounce around the planning department figuring out whether or not we should allow this. This is a completely reasonable approach to the design of this property,” said Quiring.

After some confusion and two motions, one of which needed to be recalled, council denied the couple's request, as staff recommended, with the goal of sticking to city rules.

"I think we've got to be very cautious as a council, varying a bylaw when we're using the exception as the rule," said Mayor Victor Cumming.

Quiring requested a deferment of enforcement for the couple pending a suggested fencing bylaw review, but the deferment was rendered unnecessary as no review will take place.

The city’s out-going Chief Administrative Officer Patti Bridal informed council a fencing bylaw review would be lengthy, eat up staff time, and council would need to put a to-be-determined project on the back burner.

Ultimately, coun. Kelly Fehr withdrew his motion seeking the bylaw review.