City of Vernon moving parking pass sales online for 2025

Photo: Contributed File photo of people lined up outside City Hall for their chance to get parking passes

Starting in 2025, Vernonites will no longer need to line up at City Hall to purchase parking passes – instead they’ll be sold online.

In years previous, downtown workers have began lining up as early as 4 a.m. for a chance to buy passes. The new permit purchasing system for the City of Vernon will be done through the HotSpot parking app and eliminating the need to wait outside in the cold.

Annual permits will be available for purchase from Jan. 1 to Jan. 15, 2025. Monthly permits will go on sale on the first of each month except the first month of the year, January passes will go on sale Jan. 4, 2025.

Each HotSpot user account will be limited to purchasing one permit per lot, either annual or monthly.

Hang tags must still be displayed on vehicle dashboards, and can be picked up at City Hall the next business day after purchase. People must pick up tags during regular business hours and verify their identity with a valid ID at the time of pick up.

People are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the HotSpot app before passes go on sale – vehicle and payment information can be added ahead of time.

More information about parking in Vernon can be found online here.