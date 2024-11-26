Santa's Anonymous partnering with Vernon Salvation Army this Christmas season

Ben Low-On

Santa’s Anonymous is partnering with the Vernon Salvation Army to help more people in need this Christmas season.

Santa’s Anonymous will deal with the donation and distribution of toys throughout the city while the Salvation Army will work with anything related to food donations and cooked meals.

“I thought it was a great way for us to combine our resources together,” said Perry Wainwright, Santa's Anonymous president.

“That way [Vernon Salvation Army] could stay with their food, and not have to worry about space.”

The Salvation Army also donated toys to Santa’s Anonymous.

The Christmas season is the charity's busiest time of the year. The centre collects things from books, toys, and movies and gives them to kids around Vernon.

“It's a great benefit to us and to them when they've got nowhere else to go for Christmas,” said Wainwright.

Donations can be made at the centre at 4320 29th St., Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be Christmas bins placed at businesses around the city where people can drop off donations.

Bin locations:

Cobs Bread, 4800 Anderson Way.

Nicholas Alexander Home and Garden, 6325 BC-97.

Butcher Boys Grocery Store, 4803 Pleasant Valley Rd.

B.X. Elementary, 5849 Silver Star Rd.

Kidston Elementary, 2101 Linden Dr.

Vernon Christian School, 6920 Pleasant Valley Rd.

Silver Star Elementary, 404 35 Ave.

Hillview Elementary, 1822 Francis St.

Lavington Elementary, 9715 School Rd.

Coldstream Elementary School, 10104 Kalamalka Rd.

Wainwright told Castanet that Santa’s Anonymous is in need of donations of art supplies and LEGO for the Christmas season.