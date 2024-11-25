Vancouver Women's Shelter honours slain Lumby mother of two, calls for inquest

Photo: Vancouver Rape Relief and Women's Shelter A sign honouring Tatjana Stefanki is held in front of the BC Legislature in Victoria. The allegations against Vitali Stefanski are not proven in court.

A silent vigil in front of the BC Legislature decrying femicide honoured the slain Lumby mother, Tatjana Stefanski, among 15 others – all 16 of whom were killed this year.

The vigil, organized by Vancouver Rape Relief, had participants holding signs with women’s names, ages and the date of their murder. One sign was for Tatjana, the mother of two who was reported missing on April 13 and believed to be with her ex-husband before being found dead in rural Lumby the next day. Mounties had arrested a man found in the vicinity before releasing him.

“We are here to mourn the women and to demand systemic change," said Hilla Kerner with Vancouver Rape Relief about the vigil. “We want the BC Coroners Service to conduct an inquest for each case of femicide. The public needs to know what could have been done to protect them so we can demand and press for change.”

On May 31, Mounties announced Tatjana’s ex-husband, Vitali Stefanski, had been arrested and charged with second degree murder. Stefanski’s case is moving through the court system, most recently he elected to be tried by Supreme Court judge and jury, with a preliminary inquiry.

Her death has sparked a Justice for Tatjana movement calling for court reform — largely led by her partner at the time of her death, Jason Guadreault. He raises issues with the catch and release system, delays in the court system and victim safety.

When asked Monday if he had any comment about the vigil Gaudreault's message was simple, "Yes, the fight continues."

Handling of Tatjana's case came under scrutiny with the B.C. police watchdog investigating how the RCMP dealt with alleged threats against Tatjana four months before she disappeared. Gaudreault said previously that the couple went to police last December about "extreme" threats sent to Tatjana’s father in Germany, threatening to "chop her up" and "send her back in a body bag."

The Independent Investigations Office of BC found no criminal offence was committed by officers.

None of the allegations against Vitali Stefanski have been proven in court.