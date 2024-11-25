Winter hours coming for 2 North Okanagan landfills

Photo: RDNO Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility

Starting Dec. 1, two North Okanagan landfills will be switching to reduced winter hours.

The Regional District of North Okanagan says the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

The Armstrong/Spallumcheen Diversion and Disposal Facility will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Both facilities will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays and closed on Sundays.

Winter hours for both facilities will remain in effect until Feb. 28, 2025.

More information on RDNO Diversion and Disposal Facility hours and locations can be found online here.