Mounties arrest 1 person following early-morning break and enter in Coldstream

Mounties have arrested one person following a break and enter at a Coldstream business early this morning.

On Monday at about 2 a.m., Vernon RCMP received a report of a glass break alarm at a business near Kalamalka Road and Bonavista Drive.

Frontline officers responded and found the front door to the business smashed with some merchandise missing from inside. Mounties found a description of the suspect and suspect vehicle using video from the business.

At about 3:35 a.m. an officer found the suspect vehicle parked somewhere else in Coldstream. Police also found evidence believed to be linked to the early-morning break in, resulting in one arrest.

Mounties say the suspect remains in custody pending further investigation.